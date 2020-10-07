Remembering Eddie Van Halen's surprise appearance with Michael Jackson at Reunion Arena in 1984

In 1984, Michael Jackson was touring the country with his brothers when they stopped in Dallas for a concert at Reunion Arena.

For those in attendace at that show on July 14, 1984, they were in for an incredible surprise.

The same time Jackson was in Dallas, so was Eddie Van Halen, who performed the solo on one of Jackson's biggest hits "Beat It." So of course, in the middle of Jackson's concert, he brought Eddie Van Halen out on stage to perform the song!

Video of The Jacksons &amp; Eddie Van Halen - Beat It (Victory Tour) (Dallas, Texas) (Remastered Quality) HD

Van Halen revealed in 2011 that his collaboration with Jackson was his favorite of all time!

He said during the interview, "When I got there, it took me 15 minutes to rearrange the song, and I played two solos and told them they could pick the one they liked best. Then Michael walked in and said, ‘Wow! I really like that high, fast stuff you do.’ It was a lot of fun to do. It’s crazy that something could take such a short amount of time and can grow into something beyond anything you could ever imagine.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock