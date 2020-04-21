Reporter Accidentally Shows Naked Husband In Shower While Broadcasting From Home
April 21, 2020
Melinda Meza is a reporter from Sacramento who is currently broadcasting from home due to the Coronavirus.
She was recently doing a report on cutting her own bangs, and naturally was reporting live from her bathroom. Unfortunately, that probably wasn't the wisest of decision, because you can clearly see her husband in the background completely naked, taking a shower.
Y’all see this naked man on #KCRA #news ? Lol pic.twitter.com/yPAzA7dfZg— Q U E E N. (@jASZiLOVE) April 18, 2020
Could she not hear the shower??
Via The Wrap