Local Reporter Interrupted By HUGE Thunderclap During Live Broadcast
April 30, 2020
Earlier in the week, North Texas saw a MASSIVE influx of severe storms that brought damaging winds and hail right along with it.
Marie Saavedra is a reporter for WFAA who was on location in Addison reporting Tuesday evening on the heavy rains and high winds. Right in the middle of her report, however, she was interrupted by a huge clap of lightning.
And Saavedra's hilarious reaction was captured all on camera!
Come for the update from Addison, stay for the crack of lightning that nearly knocked us back!! @wfaa #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/V5XufBMOqn— Marie Saavedra (@MSaavedraTV) April 29, 2020