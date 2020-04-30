Local Reporter Interrupted By HUGE Thunderclap During Live Broadcast

April 30, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Thunder, Lightning, Sky, Storm, Clouds

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Earlier in the week, North Texas saw a MASSIVE influx of severe storms that brought damaging winds and hail right along with it.

Marie Saavedra is a reporter for WFAA who was on location in Addison reporting Tuesday evening on the heavy rains and high winds.  Right in the middle of her report, however, she was interrupted by a huge clap of lightning.

And Saavedra's hilarious reaction was captured all on camera!

 

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Marie Saavedra
WFAA
Reporter
Live
storms
Severe Weather
Thunder
lightning
Video
funny