News Reporter On Facebook Live Has No Idea The Mask Filter Was Accidentally On

North Carolina journalist Justin Hinton went on Facebook Live to discuss a snow report the other day, and looked just a little fancy doing so.

Unbeknownst to Hinton, but to everyone watching him, the mask filter was accidentally turned on, so all the while he’s reporting, he’s being adorned with several masks and disguises including a jet pilot helmet, a fox mask, and a wizard’s pointed hat and beard.

Hinton offered an explanation later on Facebook writing, “Right before going live on Facebook on the WLOS ABC 13 station account to talk about snow, I somehow activated a filter generator. The photog I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces. He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away. I didn’t realize it until I stepped off camera and saw the comments where people were talking about the faces.”

Via Charlotte Observer