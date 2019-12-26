Reporter Quits Job On Live TV After Mistakingly Believing She Won The Lottery

RTVE reporter Natalie Escudero was ecstatic.

She believed she had just won the jackpot lottery prize during Spain's Christmas lottery, and during a LIVE news report screamed into the cameras, "I’m not coming to work tomorrow!" She did hear her name called during the winning announcements, so she did win something.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enought to quit her job over. Not by a longshot.

Though Spain was handing out a total of 2.24 billion euros (about $2.6 billion), Escudero actually won only 5,000 euros, equivalent to about $5,539.

Video of Spanish News Rerporter Quits after lottery win

Escudero later released a lenghty apology on Twitter, saying she’d been going through a “difficult” time for “personal reasons.”

Hola a tod@s, sirva este tweet para primero pedir disculpas a cualquier espectador que hoy se haya sentido engañado por una servidora , al afirmar en directo que me había tocado el Gordo de Navidad en el programa LA MAÑANA. Es cierto que me ha invadido la emoción y ahora explico — natalia escudero (@nataliescudero1) December 22, 2019

Via CNBC