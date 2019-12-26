Reporter Quits Job On Live TV After Mistakingly Believing She Won The Lottery

December 26, 2019
Miles In The Morning
News Reporter, Journalist, Microphones, Notebooks

(Photo by Getty Images)

RTVE reporter Natalie Escudero was ecstatic.

She believed she had just won the jackpot lottery prize during Spain's Christmas lottery, and during a LIVE news report screamed into the cameras, "I’m not coming to work tomorrow!"  She did hear her name called during the winning announcements, so she did win something.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enought to quit her job over.  Not by a longshot.

Though Spain was handing out a total of 2.24 billion euros (about $2.6 billion), Escudero actually won only 5,000 euros, equivalent to about $5,539.

Escudero later released a lenghty apology on Twitter, saying she’d been going through a “difficult” time for “personal reasons.”

Via CNBC

 

