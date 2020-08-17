Restaurant Apologizes For Weighing Customers To Determine How Much Food They Should Eat

A restaurant in China has a rather unique way to try and curb the amount of food wasted regularly.

The popular chain restaurant Chuiyan Fried Beef, located in the southern city of Changsha, began weighing customers before they ordered their food, in order to determine just how much food they should be eating. For example, women who weighed less than 88 pounds were recommended the chain's signature beef dish and a fish head, while men weighing more than 175 pounds were recommended dishes including braised pork belly.

Signs around the restaurant also encouraged patrons to "clean your plate" and "be thrifty and diligent."

The restaurant has faced accusations of fat shaming, but they maintain they were just trying to reduce the amount of food being wasted. The restaurant chain said customersweren't forced to step on the scales, and while they "deeply regretted" the controversy, it would still allow customers to weigh themselves.

Via CNN