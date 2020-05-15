Missouri Restaurant Slammed For Adding "COVID-19 Surcharge" To Bill

A Missouri restaurant is facing harsh criticism, and has asked the public to stop harassing their staff, after a patron posted a photo of their receipt online which included an added surcharge for "COVID-19."

Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge of West Plains, Missouri explained in a post on Facebook that the surcharge was added due to an increase in the price of meat and poultry because of the pandemic. They wrote, "Please understand we are not doing this to take advantage of you guys! We are doing this hoping we can adjust the surcharge weekly rather than just raise all of our prices on our menu due to increase prices from our supplier on meat, poultry, seafood & produce."

Of course, people had a few things to say.

Is this legal? What state is this? — SilentAvenger (@avenger_silent) May 11, 2020

That’s ridiculous — Ruby (@Rubytruthseeker) May 11, 2020

I will happily tip extra to my server but you aren't slapping a made up charge unless you tell me first. My pay has been cut though I've been able to work. Should I charge all my clients an extra fee to cover my bills at home? — Kristi (@Kristi42720292) May 12, 2020

The restaurant did have some support, however.

It is 2 dollars. Seriously. The cost of PPE and extra cleaning along with higher good costs are more than that. — Abigail Adams (@abigail_adams76) May 14, 2020

As a result of the response, Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge has announced they will be taking the surcharge off, and instead raising their prices across the board. They added, however, that they would offer a “good promo deal” so customers can “enjoy our meal with a low cost.”

Via NY Post