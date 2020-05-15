Missouri Restaurant Slammed For Adding "COVID-19 Surcharge" To Bill

May 15, 2020
A Missouri restaurant is facing harsh criticism, and has asked the public to stop harassing their staff, after a patron posted a photo of their receipt online which included an added surcharge for "COVID-19."

Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge of West Plains, Missouri explained in a post on Facebook that the surcharge was added due to  an increase in the price of meat and poultry because of the pandemic.  They wrote, "Please understand we are not doing this to take advantage of you guys!  We are doing this hoping we can adjust the surcharge weekly rather than just raise all of our prices on our menu due to increase prices from our supplier on meat, poultry, seafood & produce."

Of course, people had a few things to say.

The restaurant did have some support, however.

As a result of the response, Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge has announced they will be taking the surcharge off, and instead raising their prices across the board. They added, however, that they would offer a “good promo deal” so customers can “enjoy our meal with a low cost.”

