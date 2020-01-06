Ricky Gervais Completely Rips Celebrities Apart In Golden Globes Opening Monologue
January 6, 2020
Ricky Gervais did not hold anything back during last night's Golden Globe Awards.
During the comedian's opening monologue, he completely eviscerated the gathered Hollywood celebrities, and the perceived celebrity "woke" culture.
He was not kind.
Of course, every camera not on Gervais was focused on everybody else in the room, waiting for their reactions. And they found some good ones!
Tom Hanks with the Jim face at the #GoldenGlobes -- pic.twitter.com/bovxyZdnp1— YRF Muzik (@YrfSquad) January 6, 2020
Ricky Gervais jokes about "Epstein didn't kill himself" during #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/QFiCbsHIU2— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 6, 2020
"Well, ya got me." ---- #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/gs8EqO8tTa— The Ringer (@ringer) January 6, 2020
Think Gervais will be asked back, now?
