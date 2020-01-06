Ricky Gervais Completely Rips Celebrities Apart In Golden Globes Opening Monologue

January 6, 2020
Ricky Gervais did not hold anything back during last night's Golden Globe Awards.

During the comedian's opening monologue, he completely eviscerated the gathered Hollywood celebrities, and the perceived celebrity "woke" culture.

He was not kind.

Of course, every camera not on Gervais was focused on everybody else in the room, waiting for their reactions.  And they found some good ones!

Think Gervais will be asked back, now?

