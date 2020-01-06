Ricky Gervais Completely Rips Celebrities Apart In Golden Globes Opening Monologue

Ricky Gervais did not hold anything back during last night's Golden Globe Awards.

During the comedian's opening monologue, he completely eviscerated the gathered Hollywood celebrities, and the perceived celebrity "woke" culture.

He was not kind.

Video of Ricky Gervais&#039; Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes

Of course, every camera not on Gervais was focused on everybody else in the room, waiting for their reactions. And they found some good ones!

Tom Hanks with the Jim face at the #GoldenGlobes -- pic.twitter.com/bovxyZdnp1 — YRF Muzik (@YrfSquad) January 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais jokes about "Epstein didn't kill himself" during #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/QFiCbsHIU2 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 6, 2020

Think Gervais will be asked back, now?

Via Fox News