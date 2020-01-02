Robin Williams' Daughter Gets "The Genie" In "What Disney Character Are You" Filter On Instagram

One of the most popular features on Instagram currently randomly determines what Disney character you are.

Zelda Williams, daughter of the legendary Robin Williams, decided to participate in the fun, and find out which Disney character she was.

Well wouldn't you know it, she landed on one of her dad's most celebrated roles, the Genie from Aladdin.

Fans were absolutely in love that Zelda got her father's character. One tweeted at Williams, "That's awesome. Divine intervention for sure." Another, "More like pops saying hello."

Williams was at the forefront of well-known comedians lending their voice to animated roles, and his work in the 1992 film is considered groundbreaking, and is still lauded to this day.

