Rosary lost during World War II reunited with soldier more than 70 years later

While serving in Italy during World War II, Robert Maynard lost an important family heirloom, a rosary given to him by his mother.

Maynard lost the rosary, which was held in a leather pouch, while overseas. Robert's son Tim said that his only regret he had in his life. Tim recalled, "I remember him saying at one point that his only regret was the fact that he had lost the rosary and it was his mom's and it was a special rosary. It had a relic inside of it. And that kept him safe and alive that whole time."

Well shortly after Maynard lost the rosary, Charles Werley, another U.S. soldier serving in Italy at the time found it. Werley brought the rosary back stateside with the hopes of returning it to its owner. Werley himself wasn't able to reunite the two, so the tasked passed on to his daughter Gail, and she was able to return it to the Maynard family!

Video of Rosary found during WWII returned more than 70 years later

Tim said it meant so much to their family to have part of their history back in their possession. He said, "It's just amazing to have something, you know, that was with him through those times, back in hand. Years and years and years have passed since he touched them. But the things that he went through while that was in his possession speaks volumes and the energy is still there with it, as I believe his energy's with it."

Via UPI