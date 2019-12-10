Roxette Singer Marie Fredrikkson Dies After 17-Year Battle With Cancer

Roxette reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1989 with their song "The Look."

Unfortunately, one-half of the duo, Swedish singer Marie Fredriksson passed away Monday at the age of 61 after a 17-year battle with cancer.

Singer Marie Fredriksson died Monday after a 17-year battle with cancer, her management company has confirmed. https://t.co/r0oarZNy33 — CNN (@CNN) December 10, 2019

Fredriksson was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2002, and underwent aggressive treatment to combat it. Roxette started performing again in 2009, and even produced several more albums following Fredriksson's diagnosis.

Her Roxette bandmate Per Gessle remembered her as an "outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer." He said in a statement, "I'm proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour. All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same."

Via CNN