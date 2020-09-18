Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

September 18, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away today.

She was 87-years-old.

Justice Ginsburg suffered from five bouts with cancer, the most recent recurring in early 2020; a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver.  

In a statement this past July, Ginsburg was quoted as saying, "I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam.  I remain fully able to do that."

