Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively "Deeply Regret" Marrying At Southern Plantation

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively married in a 2012 ceremony at Boone House in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Reynolds issued the apology for holding the ceremony at Boone Hall, a former slave plantation, saying "It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

@VancityReynolds shout out to you and your wife for your statement about the southern plantation. It's appreciated more than you know by some of your fans. — BigMac (@bgmc31) August 4, 2020

Boone Hall responds to Ryan Reynolds' assertion that he and Blake Lively are deeply sorry for their 2012 wedding at the plantation: pic.twitter.com/gqqPBaSEM8 — Lisa Weismann (@LisaLive5) August 4, 2020

Boone Hall is one of the country's oldest working plantations, and has continually grown crops for over 320 years. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Video of The History of Boone Hall Plantations &amp; Gardens

Via Fox News