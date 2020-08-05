Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively "Deeply Regret" Marrying At Southern Plantation

August 5, 2020
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Red Carpet, Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, 2015

(Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively married in a 2012 ceremony at Boone House in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.  

Reynolds issued the apology for holding the ceremony at Boone Hall, a former slave plantation, saying "It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for.  It's impossible to reconcile.  What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

Boone Hall is one of the country's oldest working plantations, and has continually grown crops for over 320 years.  It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Via Fox News

