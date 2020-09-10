Ryan Reynolds Brings Rick Moranis Out Of Retirement For Mint Mobile Commercial

Ryan Reynolds is a certified Hollywood darling, so it only makes sense he would bring a beloved '80s movie star back into the limelight.

Rick Moranis stepped away from acting in 1997 in order to raise his children after his wife passed from cancer. He's voiced various roles since taking his hiatus, but hasn't appeared in any on-screen roles. Until now.

Reynolds brought Moranis out of his hiatus in a commercial for Mint Mobile, where Reynolds promptly "fanboyed" over him, as many of us probably would!

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

Moranis hasn't appeared in a live-action movie since 1997's Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, though reportedly, he has signed on to appear in the continuation of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise with Shrunk, on which he will co-star alongside Josh Gad.

Via Entertainment Weekly