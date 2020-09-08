Salon Owner Accused Of Discrimination Against Unhappy People After Posting Ad Looking For "Happy Stylists"

Alison Birch is the owner of AJ's Unisex Hair Salon in Stroud, England.

Recently, Birch posted a job listing for a "qualified hairdresser" with five years’ experience, and is "confident in barbering as well as all aspects of hairdressing.”

Unfortunately, Birch's job listing has landed her in a little bit of hot water with her local job center, thanks to another qualification she listed for any potential employees.

The advertisement stated, "This is a busy, friendly, small salon, so only happy, friendly stylists need apply." A few days after posting the ad, Birch received a call from the local job center, and she was told her ad would not be run because the word “happy” is considered “discriminatory.” Birch claims the job center told her the ad may make some people feel they would not be able to apply if they do not consider themselves to be a “happy” person.

Birch began questioning herself for posting the ad. She said, "Was I being a bit sensitive, and is the word happy discriminative? Or has this whole world all gone mad?."

Plenty of happy people have come to Birch's defense however. One woman commented, "The world has gone absolutely mad. Does this mean that every descriptive word is discriminative... happy, tall, smart, elegant? Good luck with your search." Another wrote, "I thought this was a joke, realizing it clearly isn't has left me absolutely speechless... what has the human race come to?"

