Salon Á la Mode Owner Shelley Luther Announces Run For Texas Senate

Salon Á la Mode owner Shelley Luther is looking for your vote.

Luther famously defied Governor Abbott's orders on the closing of non-essential businesses and reopened her salon.

Video of Dallas salon owner tears up citation during rally demanding governor reopen businesses

Now, Luther is running for a seat in the Texas Senate.

She announced over the weekend she will be running for Texas Senate District 30.

Backing the Blue in Denton County pic.twitter.com/r7wfgPIKeu — Shelley Luther (@ShelleyLuther) August 22, 2020

Luther’s announced her campaign after Republican activists elected Pat Fallon to replace Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe as the GOP nominee for Texas’ congressional District 4.

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who made national headlines by reopening her shop during the pandemic in defiance of business closure orders by Gov. Greg Abbott, announced Saturday that she is running for Texas Senate District 30: https://t.co/ObxEoa8jD9 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) August 23, 2020

Via NBCDFW