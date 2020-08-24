Salon Á la Mode Owner Shelley Luther Announces Run For Texas Senate

August 24, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Shelley Luther, Speaking, Protest, 2020

(Photo by Austin American Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Salon Á la Mode owner Shelley Luther is looking for your vote. 

Luther famously defied Governor Abbott's orders on the closing of non-essential businesses and reopened her salon.

Now, Luther is running for a seat in the Texas Senate. 

She announced over the weekend she will be running for Texas Senate District 30.  

Luther’s announced her campaign after Republican activists elected Pat Fallon to replace Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe as the GOP nominee for Texas’ congressional District 4.

Via NBCDFW

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Shelley Luther
Texas Senate District 30
Senate
Salon
Salon Á la Mode