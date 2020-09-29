San Antonio five-year-old sends firefighters "Baby Yoda" doll in case they "get lonely"

September 29, 2020
A San Antonio five-year-old wanted to do his part in helping firefighters battling the flames along the West Coast and in his home state of Oregon.

Carver and his grandmother Sasha Tinning were shopping for groceries to donate to firefighters in Molalla and Colton, Oregon.  While shopping, Carver noticed a doll of the Star Wars character "Baby Yoda" on the shelf.  Carver felt the firefighters would need this doll more than he, so he and his grandmother purchased it, and after writing them a note, sent it away.

Carver wrote in his note, "Thank you, firefighters.  Here is a friend for you, in case you get lonely <3 Love, Carver."

And upon receiving the Baby Yoda doll, the firefighters now take it EVERYWHERE!

Tinning told CNN, "These firefighters are putting their lives on the line.  To have a little bit of sunshine during such a dark time, I think that's really special for them. He (Baby Yoda) is also just cute as the dickens."

You can follow all of Baby Yoda's adventures with Grayback Forestry Inc. HERE.

