San Antonio House Under Fire For Hosting Multiple Sex Parties During COVID-19 Pandemic

Residents of a northside San Antonio neighborhood are concerned that an area home has bene continuously violating COVID-19 protocols.

The residents say they have called police at least two dozen times since the start of 2020, due to their neighbors hosting MULTIPLE sex parties, despite the restrictions set by the Coronavirus pandemic.

KENS 5 reported, "According to daily social media advertisements and a flyer found crumpled in the yard of neighbors, the gatherings aren’t just any parties: They are sex parties. The [graphic> advertisements ask for a $10 donation and, in exchange, condoms, personal lubricant, towels, alcohol, snacks and more are provided. Social media advertisements indicate the parties happen sometimes twice a day from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the evening hours."

San Antonians voice concerns to TV station over alleged next door sex parties amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/YR0OIJVr7R — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) August 7, 2020

The neighbor told KENS 5 that they had seen as much as 24 cars parked outside of the home at once, but the homeowners have denied the claims they are hosting orgies. They told KENS5, “there’s always going to be a Karen or two in the neighborhood."

In a statement to the news network, Deputy City Attorney Jose Niño said the there's pretty much nothing the city can do because they haven't found the home to be in any violations of the law nor have they noticed anything that requires an emergency declaration.

Via Chron