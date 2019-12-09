Santa And Mrs.Claus Spotted Eating At Whataburger In McKinney

December 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Santa Claus is going to have a pretty busy night in a few weeks, so it makes sense he'll be taking this time to fuel up for his major voyage across the world.

And where else would be go but Texas' favorite restaurant?

Santa, along with Mrs. Claus, was spotted at a Whataburger in McKinney grubbing down on a delicious meal, and though it appeared he was trying to go a little incognito, there's no hiding that glorious beard.

We'll see on the 24th, Santa!

