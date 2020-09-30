"Saved by the Bell" reboot to premiere on streaming app Peacock day before Thanksgiving

Saved by the Bell is officially back!

A reboot of the popular '90s television series is set to premiere on NBC's streaming app "Peacock" Wednesday, November 25.

In the updated revival, Mario Lopez's A.C. Slater is now the gym teacher of Bayside High, and Zack Morris, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, is the governor of California, who must close many of the state’s low-income schools, so he proposes sending the students who are impacted to well-funded schools like Bayside.

Returning characters the original series include Max (Ed Alonzo), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley).

Via NY Post