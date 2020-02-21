School Bus Driver Laid To Rest In Casket Designed To Look Like A School Bus

Glen Davis had been a driver for Grand Meadow public schools in Minnesota for 55 years.

He began in 1949 at only the age of 17, and logged over 800,000 miles in five different vehicles throughout his career. He retired in 2015, but his former career was such a huge part of his life. So much so, when he began planning his funeral in 2015, he knew exactly what he wanted the centerpiece, his casket, to look like.

Davis was buried in a casket, designed to resemble one of the five buses he had driven somewhere aloing the past five decades.

Man who drove generations of students to be laid to rest in school bus casket https://t.co/VKm8oJ8tzD pic.twitter.com/Z3zsT8LMp4 — New York Post (@nypost) February 19, 2020

The casket has a few noticeable details, including a red stop sign painted on the side, black hardware finishes and replicas of safety lights, and a “03” emblazoned in black paint to signify the number of the first bus he drove.

The family hopes the sight of the casket will help "lighten the mood" at Davis' funeral, which is scheduled to be held Friday morning.

Via NY Post