Science says that couples do eventually start looking like each other

It's a scientific fact: couples eventually start looking like each other.

Decades ago, a team from the University of Michigan studied various couples over a period of 25 years, and found that they had grown to look similar. The team believes that "years of shared emotions lead to similar wrinkles and expressions." In short, couples begin to adopt each other’s expressions and also begin to develop the same laugh lines overtime.

A 2013 study supported this claim. Participants of the experiment were shown images of their partner’s face that had change to include features from either a random face or their own face. The participants consistently rated the pictures that included their own face as more attractive.

Ben Domingue, an assistant professor at Stanford, believes science is looking at this all wrong.

He feels people who are alike tend to be attracted to each other because of "similarities in social contexts or cultural grounds." He says, "In other words, it’s not yet well understood if people with a similar genetic makeup tend to gravitate toward the same social activities, or if that’s not directly correlated to people with similar genetics being in the same environments. Is it nature or nurture? It’s awfully hard to disentangle the two."

Via Yahoo!