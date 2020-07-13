Sealed Copy Of "Super Mario Bros." Video Game Sells For $114,000

Super Mario Bros. first came out in 1985, though copies are still being sold to this day.

In fact, a copy of the game, still sealed in its orginal package, recently sold for $114,000 through Heritage Auctions.

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. just sold at auction for $114,000, which is a new record for the sale of a single game. Bet the owners of the $100,000 one, which is an earlier printing, feel great today. pic.twitter.com/lVdcla8d19 — Chris Kohler (@kobunheat) July 10, 2020

This is the most a video game has EVER sold for, besting the $100,150 bid made last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000 in auction by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions https://t.co/PNWR25Mfd1 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) July 12, 2020

Via CBS DFW