Sealed Copy Of "Super Mario Bros." Video Game Sells For $114,000

July 13, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Super Nintendo, Controller, Hands, Fanboy Expo, 2019

(Photo by Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Super Mario Bros. first came out in 1985, though copies are still being sold to this day.

In fact, a copy of the game, still sealed in its orginal package, recently sold for $114,000 through Heritage Auctions.

This is the most a video game has EVER sold for, besting the $100,150 bid made last year for an unopened copy of the same game.

Via CBS DFW

