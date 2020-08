Sean Penn Secretly Marries Girlfriend Who Is 31 Years His Junior

Once again, Sean Penn is a married man!

Penn, 59, wed girlfriend Leila George, 28, in a secret ceremony last week.

George, who is 31 years Penn's junior, is the daughter of actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who is a year older than Penn.

Penn was previously married to Robin Wright and Madonna. He and George have been dating since 2016.