Second Man Caught Using COVID Relief Funds To Purchase Lamborghini

August 6, 2020
Lamborghini Huracan EVO, Suburban Collection Showplace, 2020
We all remember the man from Miami who decided to use PPP loans from the federal government to go on a spending spree, purchasing, most notably, dating sites, jewelry, clothes, stays at luxurious hotels, and a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán.  The car ALONE is valued at $318,000!

Well, even though they say imitation is the highest form of flattery, we think we would've chosen a more decent, upstanding human to emulate.  

Houston entrepreneur Lee Price III is being accused of securing $1.6 million dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans, and instead of using it on small businesses, bought a Rolex watch, a 2020 Ford F-350 pickup truck, spent thousands of dollars at strip clubs and night clubs, and also a new Lamborghini.

Price already has a lengthy criminal record including felony convictions for forgery in 2010 and for robbery in 2011, and is also currently facing charges of tampering with a government record.  Now, Price is facing charges of making false statements to a financial institution, wire fraud, bank fraud, and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

