Seeing A Movie In Theaters Qualifies As A “Light Exercise”

It’s 2020, and many of y’all have probably made the resolution to hit the gym and start getting that body right.

Well rather than the gym, why not just head to the movies?

A new study from Vue Report has found that your heart benefits from watching a movie in the theaters just as much as it does from “normal” light exercise.

University College London analyzed 50 people, who all wore biometric sensors to track their heart rate while they watched the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin. For about 45 minutes of the film, the viewers’ heart rates rose about 40% to 80% higher than the “maximum normal resting heart rate,” meaning their heart rates were at an equivalent level to one participating in “light exercise,” including taking a brisk walk or gardening.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the normal resting heart rate for adults is between 60 to 100 beats per minute.

On top of that, researchers also said going to the movies is good for you because it allows you to “disconnect” from other things that may be on your mind.

So head on down to the movies; it’s for your health! But maybe skip the snacks and soda!

