You Can Send A Stranger A Compassionate Text Message With "Text For Humanity"

If you're looking to start your Monday and your week off on a good foot, why not start it with a Text for Humanity.

This service will allow you to send a complete stranger somewhere around the world an inspirational and compassionate text message.

The CMO of Sinch, a cloud communications company that partnered with Mental Health America to launch the switchboard, said, "Today, nothing is as personal and emotional to us as our phones. But although we use them 24/7 to communicate, we seem to feel lonelier, not happier. At Sinch, we believe mobile communication is the solution, not the problem. So what if people could start to get unconditional love from the phones we love unconditionally?"

Text "Join" to 37352 to get started!

Via Good News Network