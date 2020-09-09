Sex Instructor And Instagram Influencer Will "Rate Your Rooster" For A Nominal Fee
Lahnee Pavlovich is a sex educator and lifestyle coach from Queensland, Australia who is offering a very specific purpose for all the fellas out there.
For $50, you can send Pavlovich a picture of your "rooster," and she will provide an honest critique and feedback. Pavlovich's "Rate Your Rooster" report will also include "what sexual positions are best for them and the report also helps men to understand their anatomy and provides hygiene advice."
New Service Alert!!!! ⠀ Want me to rate your --?? Read on ----⠀ ⠀ Being a SEX Coach inevitably leads to random messages from men asking me to help them out by looking at their --⠀ ⠀ And while I'm -- not a fan of the unsolicited dick pic, (guys, don’t do it! It’s not cool) there is something to be said about those cock shots… because by knowing and understanding a man’s penis, or more importantly, by him understanding his own, he can learn ALOT about how to use it and be better in the bedroom.⠀ ⠀ And (guys take note!!!) here is WHY it is so important to educate yourself on the art of using the good old rooster:⠀ ⠀ * Because stats say 67% of women fake their orgasms.⠀ * Only 4% of single women say they orgasm with a tinder or other date⠀ * 72% of women say they have been in one or more scenarios where the man has finished and made NO attempt to help the woman do the same.⠀ * And less than 19% of men are familiar with how their anatomy goes hand in hand with the female anatomy to create ultimate juicy pleasure! Basically a lot of men simply don’t know how the vagina works!⠀ ⠀ Which is exactly why EVERYONE can benefit from educating themselves. No one knows every thing. My advice... don’t assume you’re doing it all right, talk to your partner, communicate and engage in pleasure, talk to a professional and become a g.o.d in the sheets.⠀ ⠀ So, with all this in mind, let me introduce you to my new service Rate Your Rooster where (for a fee!!!) you CAN send in your -- pics and I’ll give you educational feedback on:⠀ * How to use it for increased mutual pleasure with your partner⠀ * The best positions for your penis size and shape⠀ * Tips on how to pleasure your woman through movement, speed, thrust and much more⠀ * Genital hygiene advice⠀ * A conscious touch masturbation technique to help you last longer in the bedroom AND tune into your cock so YOU experience enhanced pleasure⠀ * Info on boundaries and consent⠀ ⠀ This is Sex-Ed for the modern man and I cant wait to welcome you to The School of SEX. Shoot me a DM (with a reasonable question, NOT a pic) and I’ll give you more info, or visit the link in my bio! ⠀
Pavlovich maintains there is one important tool for couples to main a good relationship. She said, "The key to maintaining a good relationship and sex life is communication and a willing to listen, compromise, and grow. As your relationship grows, you too must evolve as an individual. Sex and pleasure aren’t bad words. By embracing that side of ourselves, we become better humans. Sexual energy is a life-force energy and understanding it is a powerful thing."
Mum charging £28 to rate men's privates - and she gives very honest feedback https://t.co/j8W3h8OKV5 pic.twitter.com/KTu7zAzYFb— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 5, 2020
Via Daily Mirror