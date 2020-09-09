Sex Instructor And Instagram Influencer Will "Rate Your Rooster" For A Nominal Fee

Lahnee Pavlovich is a sex educator and lifestyle coach from Queensland, Australia who is offering a very specific purpose for all the fellas out there.

For $50, you can send Pavlovich a picture of your "rooster," and she will provide an honest critique and feedback. Pavlovich's "Rate Your Rooster" report will also include "what sexual positions are best for them and the report also helps men to understand their anatomy and provides hygiene advice."

Pavlovich maintains there is one important tool for couples to main a good relationship. She said, "The key to maintaining a good relationship and sex life is communication and a willing to listen, compromise, and grow. As your relationship grows, you too must evolve as an individual. Sex and pleasure aren’t bad words. By embracing that side of ourselves, we become better humans. Sexual energy is a life-force energy and understanding it is a powerful thing."

Mum charging £28 to rate men's privates - and she gives very honest feedback https://t.co/j8W3h8OKV5 pic.twitter.com/KTu7zAzYFb — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 5, 2020

Via Daily Mirror