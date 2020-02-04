Shannen Doherty Reveals Diagnosis With Stage 4 Cancer

February 4, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Shannen Doherty, Red Carpet, FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party, 2019

(Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Three years ago, actress Shannen Doherty announced that she had gone into remission for breast cancer.

Unfortunately, earlier today Doherty announced that her cancer returned about a year ago, and she is now in stage 4.

In 199, Doherty was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, and was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, which eventually spread to her lymph nodes.  She underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy following a masectomy, going into remission in 2017.

Via E! 

Tags: 
Shannen Doherty
Cancer
diagnosis
Charmed
Beverly Hills 90210