Shannen Doherty Reveals Diagnosis With Stage 4 Cancer

Three years ago, actress Shannen Doherty announced that she had gone into remission for breast cancer.

Unfortunately, earlier today Doherty announced that her cancer returned about a year ago, and she is now in stage 4.

In 199, Doherty was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, and was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, which eventually spread to her lymph nodes. She underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy following a masectomy, going into remission in 2017.

Via E!