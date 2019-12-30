Sharon Stone Blocked From Dating App After Users Reported It As A Fake Profile
December 30, 2019
It's probably hard enough having a normal dating life when your one of the most famous actresses of all time, but even still, Sharon Stone is finding it harder.
The 61-year-old actress was recently kicked off the dating app "Bumble" after multiple users reported her account and profile as being fake. Surely THE Sharon Stone wouldn't have a Bumble account, right? Well, they were so, so wrong!
I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. ----— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019
Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!
Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? ----♀️
Don’t shut me out of the hive --
Bumble has yet to reply.
Via Bloomberg