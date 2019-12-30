Sharon Stone Blocked From Dating App After Users Reported It As A Fake Profile

It's probably hard enough having a normal dating life when your one of the most famous actresses of all time, but even still, Sharon Stone is finding it harder.

The 61-year-old actress was recently kicked off the dating app "Bumble" after multiple users reported her account and profile as being fake. Surely THE Sharon Stone wouldn't have a Bumble account, right? Well, they were so, so wrong!

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. ----

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? ----‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive -- — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

Bumble has yet to reply.

Via Bloomberg