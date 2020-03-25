So Most Of North Texas Was Ordered To Shelter-In-Place; What Does That Mean?

While Texas governor Greg Abbott has held off on issuing a statewide mandate to "shelter-in-place," many counties across North Texas have.

Stay Home Stay Safe Order, which will go into effect for Dallas County at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020.https://t.co/SfqK4mov8N pic.twitter.com/xP0m7nb406 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 24, 2020

Essentially, if you are employed at what is considered an "essential job," or you need to leave to participate in an "essential activity," you are allowed to leave your home.

And for those that live outside of the county in which they work, if you live in a county under a shelter-in-place, you are NOT allowed to leave your home. According to Dallas News, "if you work for a nonessential business or service located outside of Dallas County but are a resident of Dallas, then you are required by this order to remain at home, according to the county judge.

For more information, or you can check the Dallas County's website HERE email businesscovid19@dallascounty.org.

Via NBC DFW