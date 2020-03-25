So Most Of North Texas Was Ordered To Shelter-In-Place; What Does That Mean?
While Texas governor Greg Abbott has held off on issuing a statewide mandate to "shelter-in-place," many counties across North Texas have.
Stay Home Stay Safe Order, which will go into effect for Dallas County at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020.https://t.co/SfqK4mov8N pic.twitter.com/xP0m7nb406— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 24, 2020
Essentially, if you are employed at what is considered an "essential job," or you need to leave to participate in an "essential activity," you are allowed to leave your home.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Sunday issued a shelter-in-place order effective 11:59 p.m. Monday requiring all people living in Dallas County to stay home — except for a handful of essential activities and jobs. Since then, many residents have been wondering what jobs are deemed "essential." Swipe ➡️ to find out which health care, infrastructure and retail businesses and services fall under this category. (Government functions “needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies to provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public” are broadly included.) Visit the link in our bio to learn more about the shelter-in-place order.
And for those that live outside of the county in which they work, if you live in a county under a shelter-in-place, you are NOT allowed to leave your home. According to Dallas News, "if you work for a nonessential business or service located outside of Dallas County but are a resident of Dallas, then you are required by this order to remain at home, according to the county judge.
For more information, or you can check the Dallas County's website HERE email businesscovid19@dallascounty.org.
Via NBC DFW