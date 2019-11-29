Shelter Pets Served Full Thanksgiving Meals, Including Turkey, Yams, And Green Beans
All of the shelter dogs and cats at the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit ate pretty well Thanksgiving afternoon.
The animals were served a full Thanksgiving turkey meal, complete with sides including yams and green beans, totally prepared just for them.
The shelter wrote on Facebook, “Today every shelter animal also got a little bit of holiday cheer and happiness in their bowl! Shelter animals deserve a turkey dinner too and they loved theirs today.”
Via Fox 8