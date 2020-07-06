Shia LaBeouf Actually Tattooed His Entire Chest For Movie Role

July 6, 2020
Shia LaBeouf

(Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)

If Shia LaBeouf is anything, he is a method actor who truly dives deep into his work.

He actually had one of his teeth pulled for the 2014 film Fury, though his recent actions have taken his "methodness" a few steps further.

For his role in the upcoming movie The Tax Collector, LaBeouf actually, for real, got his entire chest and stomach tattooed.

Director David Ayer spoke with Slashfilm about LaBeouf's commitment to his work saying, "He’s the most committed to body and soul."

LaBeouf's tattoos were spotted as early as April, 2019, and were acquired during the gfilm's production.  The Tax Collector  is expected to hit theaters August 7, 2020.

Via Page Six

