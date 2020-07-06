Shia LaBeouf Actually Tattooed His Entire Chest For Movie Role

If Shia LaBeouf is anything, he is a method actor who truly dives deep into his work.

He actually had one of his teeth pulled for the 2014 film Fury, though his recent actions have taken his "methodness" a few steps further.

Video of Fury Movie CLIP - Bible Verse (2014) - Shia LaBeouf, Brad Pitt Movie HD

For his role in the upcoming movie The Tax Collector, LaBeouf actually, for real, got his entire chest and stomach tattooed.

Shia LaBeouf's 'creeper' tattoos are the real deal for his new movie https://t.co/io68ZQaGnF pic.twitter.com/qihUYAe43m — Page Six (@PageSix) July 5, 2020

Director David Ayer spoke with Slashfilm about LaBeouf's commitment to his work saying, "He’s the most committed to body and soul."

LaBeouf's tattoos were spotted as early as April, 2019, and were acquired during the gfilm's production. The Tax Collector is expected to hit theaters August 7, 2020.

