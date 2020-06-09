Shoplifter Arrested After Leaving Son At Crime Scene

Police in Germany responded to a call from a nearby grocery store reporting a petty burglary.

A thief had come in and left with the premises with about five euros ($5.65) worth of goods, but thankfully, the authorities did not have a difficult time tracking their perp down. Luckily for them, the thief left a very important clue at the crime scene: his 8-year-old son.

German police: Petty thief fled supermarket, forgot his son https://t.co/1bSlSzyrB2 — The National Desk (@TND) June 7, 2020

Not only did the 29-year-old leave his son at the crime scene, he apparently fell during his escape attempt and ended the day in the hospital.

Via WJLA