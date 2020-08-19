Should The Rangers Be Upset About The Padres Breaking The "Unwritten Rules Of Baseball"

Our very own Texas Rangers found themselves in the middle of controversy with their series against the visiting San Diego Padres.

The Rangers were down 10-3 Monday evening, when Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. swung on a 3-0 pitch with the bases loaded. He hit a Grand Slam.

Fernando Tatis Jr. smacked a grand slam on a 3-0 count with a big lead, leading to criticism from both managers.



What do you think about this unwritten rule in baseball?



Fernando Tatis Jr. smacked a grand slam on a 3-0 count with a big lead, leading to criticism from both managers.

This is where the controversy arises. It's one of baseball's "unwritten rules" to not swing at a 3-0 pitch, and the fact that Tatis hit a grand slam while the Padres were up by 7 brought about criticism from Rangers manager Chris Woodward. He told reporters after the game, " There's a lot of Unwritten Rules that are constantly being challenged in today's game. I didn't like it, personally. You're up by seven in the eighth inning; it's typically not a good time to swing 3-0. It's kind of the way we were all raised in the game. But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don't like it doesn't mean it's not right. I don't think we liked it as a group."

"I didn't like it, personally." Chris Woodward spoke on the swung on 3-0 count grand slam by Fernando Tatis Jr. in tonight's @FrontierCorp manager interview.#TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/3Zz9dRWMDW — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) August 18, 2020

Even Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Tatis may have violated baseball's Unwritten Rules, explaining he may have "missed a sign." Tingler said, "He's young, a free spirit and focused and all those things. That's the last thing that we'll ever take away. It's a learning opportunity and that's it. He'll grow from it."

Since the "controversy," the Rangers have been absolutely creamed for their stance on the Unwritten Rules.

Our unwritten rules dictate that the Marlins have to win every single game or we'll be sad. pic.twitter.com/4ALI0h3jma — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 19, 2020

Unwritten rules are unwritten because when you write them down it exposes how truly stupid they are. https://t.co/9cDVXTeSj3 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 18, 2020

While coaching 3b in Montreal, I held up a runner at 3rd base out of “respect” for the other club. Frank Robinson almost grabbed me by the ear and said to me: “Listen son, you only have enough runs when you’re showering after a win” #unwrittenrules — Manny Acta (@MannyActa14) August 18, 2020

Turning off the replies is breaking one of the unwritten rules of Twitter. This makes me sick. https://t.co/mig49G3DuL — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 19, 2020

Softball breaks all your unwritten rules.



We sprint through every time

We hurry up and get on with it

We bunt and steal in any situation

We don’t get in brawls

We don’t cheat

And we definitely hack on 3-0



Try it sometime — Nyree White (@brickwall_sb) August 18, 2020

‘Unwritten Rules’ should be a thing of the past: Fernando Tatís Jr. makes baseball FUN -- https://t.co/V6hUY2RSyO pic.twitter.com/azcBarAJ3Y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 18, 2020

So this begs the question...Should the Rangers be upset about the breaking of baseball's supposed Unwritten Rules?

