Sia Goes Undercover To Buy Strangers’ Groceries Over Thanksgiving

Singer Sia often performs with a giant wig covering her face.

However, one grateful fan was able to recognize the singer sans mask over the holiday weekend, spotting her at her local Walmart.

The Australian singer paid for multiple strangers’ Thanksgiving groceries at the store, telling patrons her name was “Cici” and she had just won the lottery.

Shopper Adri Buckles tweeted video of Sia paying for groceries writing, “I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019

A few other fans were able to recognize the nine-time Grammy nominee.

sia paying for everyone’s stuff at walmart by telling them her name is sisi and that she’d just won the lottery is, without question, the most important pop culture moment of the decade pic.twitter.com/BChBUL4tJG — respectsia (@respectsia) November 28, 2019

Via Pix11