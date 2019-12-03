Sia Goes Undercover To Buy Strangers’ Groceries Over Thanksgiving

December 3, 2019
Singer Sia often performs with a giant wig covering her face.

However, one grateful fan was able to recognize the singer sans mask over the holiday weekend, spotting her at her local Walmart.

The Australian singer paid for multiple strangers’ Thanksgiving groceries at the store, telling patrons her name was “Cici” and she had just won the lottery.   

Shopper Adri Buckles tweeted video of Sia paying for groceries writing, “I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”

A few other fans were able to recognize the nine-time Grammy nominee.

