Amazon offers silicone finger tips to keep your hands free of grease while eating chips

September 23, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Potato Chips, Bag, Finfers

Potato chips are a wonderful thing that come with two incredible annoying problems:

Grease and chip dust!

Thankfully, a new product is available on Amazon that prevents both of those problems: Chip Fingers!

These silcone tips fit right on top of your fingertips, and prevent your fingers and hands from getting greasy and dusty.  No more licking them clean!

You can find Chip Fingers on Amazon in a variety of colors.

