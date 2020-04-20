Website Allows You To Simulate Noises From The Office While Working From Home

While some people may be enjoying the experience of working from home as of late, we know there are a lot of people who might prefer to be back in the office.

And though many businesses are still prohibiting their employees from working on the property, a creative agency based in Berlin is trying their part to bring the office experience home with you!

"Kids" brand new tool for making your home feel more like the office is aptly called "I Miss The Office," a website that generates generic noises you might hear at work on a day-to-day basis. Some of the noises include "the squeaking of an armchair or someone humming nearby, replicating the 'soothing tones of modern office life.'"

OMG. The beautiful noises of the office... I miss them very much... if you need a laugh, check out this office noise generator #WFH #COVID19 https://t.co/CH4UctA1dv — Meg Anderson Brooks (@MegLAnderson) April 10, 2020

Designer Valentin Cheli said, "All these noises require input from people, people that are currently missing from our home offices and that’s why it’s comforting."

Via Apartment Therapy