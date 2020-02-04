Single Man Places Dating Ad On Billboard To Find A Girlfriend

Mark Rofe is doing whatever it takes to find the love of his life.

Tired of the rigmarole of the “modern dating game,” the 30-year-old Rofe of Sheffield in the UK decided to take out a giant billboard, advertising his singleness right off a busy highway in Manchester.

Single man Mark Rofe hires billboard in bid to find love https://t.co/c6bXJBJEyV — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 1, 2020

And to Rofe’s credit, what started as an idea “in the pub” has actually produced some results. He says, “I've had more than 100 people get in touch. Unfortunately half are men but I'm still very flattered.”

The billboard advertises Mark’s personal dating website, where he describes himself as “extremely handsome and modest," and invites applications from "anyone interested in going on a date"

Rofe works in marketing, and was genuinely surprised how big a response he reeived from the billboard. “Some people might think I'm mad paying £425 but if I find love then it's fairly cheap. "I tried to make it funny so hopefully I don't come across as a desperate loser," he says.

Via BBC