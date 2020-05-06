Six Flags Over Texas Will Require Reservations Upon Reopening Later This Month

May 6, 2020
Many of the Six Flags theme parks, including Six Flags Over Texas, have plans to reopen for business later this month.  

However, these parks, which include Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Six Flags Over Georgia near Atlanta, Six Flags St. Louis in Missouri, Frontier City in Oklahoma City, and Six Flags Mexico in Mexico City, will have to adhere to strict rule and guidelines upon their openings, which include guests making reservations in advance. 

A message posted to the park's website reads: IMPORTANT: ALL VISITORS (INCLUDING PASS HOLDERS AND MEMBERS) MUST MAKE ADVANCE RESERVATIONS TO VISIT THE PARK.  To meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our guests, all visits to the park must be pre-scheduled using our online reservation system."

Six Flags hopes to reopen for business by mid-May.

Via Six Flags

Six Flags Over Texas