New Workout Trend Of Skin-Colored Tights Makes You Look Naked From The Waist Down

September 16, 2020
Miles In The Morning
There's a brand new workout trend making the rounds: skin-colored tights.

These pants and shorts, from fitness brand Echt, are literally skin-tight, and are flesh colored to give the appearance that the wearer is completely naked from the waist down.

The tights also feature a "ruching detail on the bottom to enhance the body’s natural shape."

Also known as your butt. 

Via News.com.au

