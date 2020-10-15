Slang terms from the '90s that aren't as cool as you think anymore

Each generation seems to develop their own vernacular and ways of speaking.

Slang terms come and go with the decades, and the '90s were no different. And with the rise of grunge fashion, boy bands, and all the hilarious fads, no doubt the '90s had plenty of material to work with!

That being said, here are some of the best slang terms from the '90s that just aren't cool anymore!

1 -As if!

2 - All that and a bag of chips

3 - All

4- Da bomb!

5 - Booyah!

6 - Fly

7 - Whatever

8 - Loser

9 - My bad

10 - No duh

11 - Talk to the habnd

12 - Not

13 - Oh no she didn't

14 - Oh, snap

15 - Cool beans

16 - Your mom

17 - Bounce

18 - Dip

19 - Crib

20 - Dope

21 - Home skillet

22 - Take a chill pill

23 - Word

24 - Buggin' out

25 - Wassup

Via MSN