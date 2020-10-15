Slang terms from the '90s that aren't as cool as you think anymore
October 15, 2020
Each generation seems to develop their own vernacular and ways of speaking.
Slang terms come and go with the decades, and the '90s were no different. And with the rise of grunge fashion, boy bands, and all the hilarious fads, no doubt the '90s had plenty of material to work with!
That being said, here are some of the best slang terms from the '90s that just aren't cool anymore!
1 -As if!
2 - All that and a bag of chips
3 - All
4- Da bomb!
5 - Booyah!
6 - Fly
7 - Whatever
8 - Loser
9 - My bad
10 - No duh
11 - Talk to the habnd
12 - Not
13 - Oh no she didn't
14 - Oh, snap
15 - Cool beans
16 - Your mom
17 - Bounce
18 - Dip
19 - Crib
20 - Dope
21 - Home skillet
22 - Take a chill pill
23 - Word
24 - Buggin' out
25 - Wassup
Via MSN