Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams Reunites With Family In Emotional Moment During State Of The Union

Last night, Donald Trump spoke to the nation in the annual State of the Union address.

The evening meant something different for Amy Williams, who was in attendance with her two children. Williams, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is married to Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams, who is currently on his fourth deployment to the Middle East. At least, that's what Amy thought.

The entire family was surprised with the appearance of Sgt. 1st Class WIlliams, who was in attendance at the U.S. Capitol. It was truly an emotional sight to behold.

"Welcome home Sergeant Williams."



Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams returns from deployment to surprise his family during State of the Union address.



Full video here: https://t.co/IqZgqQAMPl pic.twitter.com/tPRVZlcGvh — CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2020

Such a sweet moment!

