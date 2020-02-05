Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams Reunites With Family In Emotional Moment During State Of The Union

February 5, 2020
Amy Williams, Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams, State of the Union, First Lady Melania Trump, 2020

(Photo by Rod Lamkey Jr./SIPA USA)

Last night, Donald Trump spoke to the nation in the annual State of the Union address.

The evening meant something different for Amy Williams, who was in attendance with her two children.  Williams, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is married to Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams, who is currently on his fourth deployment to the Middle East.  At least, that's what Amy thought.

The entire family was surprised with the appearance of Sgt. 1st Class WIlliams, who was in attendance at the U.S. Capitol.  It was truly an emotional sight to behold.

Such a sweet moment!

