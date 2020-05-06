Someone Is Uploading Hundreds Of Hours Of Classic MTV Footage From The '80s

If you want your MTV, the internet has got your back.

A user on the website Internet Archive has begun uploading hundreds of hours of VHS recordings from MTV in the '80s and '90s. The videos, appropriately titled "'80s MTV VHS Recordings 1981 to 1989 Collection," begin with the channel's August 1, 1981 debut with the Buggles' video "Video Killed the Radio Star."

Video of Buggles - Video killed the radio star 1979

From there, its hundreds of hours of classic MTV, recorded in all its glorious VHS quality, commercials and all!

Video countdowns, Headbanger's Ball, 120 Minutes, even the commercials... all in their original VHS glory. https://t.co/SgSFQZXa3c — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) May 6, 2020

If you want all your MTV, head over to the Internet Archive now! More classic footage is being uploaded as we speak!

Via Consequence of Sound