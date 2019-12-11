Someone Keeps Putting Tiny Cowboys Hats On Pigeons In Las Vegas

It seems that a bit of the Lone Star State is infiltrating wildlife out west.

Several residents of Las Vegas have spotted multiple pigeons sporting tiny cowboy hats wandering around their city.

Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on Vegas pigeons. There are consequences to legalizing marijuana. pic.twitter.com/CdK06gauYQ — Las Vegas Locally -- (@LasVegasLocally) December 7, 2019

The pigeons have obviously become something of an attraction in Vegas, one with a red hat, and the other in a pink hat, named Cluck Norris and Coolamity Jane, respectively.

Unfortuantely, Mariah Hillman, co-founder of Lofty Hopes, a pigeon rescue, says that the hats appeared to have been glued on to the pigeons they've spotted. She said, "When we saw them today, you could see some loose feathers in the glue around the hat. It's definitely a concern."

Rumors are that a third cowboy pigeon is on the loose in Vegas, though Hillman and Lofty Hopes have not been able to confirm its presence.

Via CNN