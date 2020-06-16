Soon-To-Be Mom Holds Maternity Photo Shoot Inside Chipotle

Jordan-Leigh Beal has been having a bit of a rough go during her pregnancy.

She's been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe nausea and makes it really difficult to keep down food. But there has been one saving grace throughout Bel's pregnancy: Chipotle.

She's called the restaurant chain her "saving grace," and wanted to show her appreciation. So, Beal decided to hold her maternity photo shoot inside one of the restaurants. Photographer Rebecca Pace wrote on Facebook, "We had some setbacks with restaurants being closed down due to Covid-19 but we finally made this beautiful mama's Maternity dreams come true! Bonus we got to eat lunch too!!"

Jordan-Leigh Beal, a Youtuber, blogged the entire experience on her channel.

Video of CHIPOTLE MATERNITY PHOTOSHOOT!

Via Fox News