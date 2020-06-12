"Sopranos" Creator David Chase Accidentally Reveals The Final Fate Of Tony Soprano

For 13 years, fans of the HBO series The Sopranos have been reeling over the fate of Tony Soprano.

In one of the most divisise series finales in television history, Soprano is dining with his family, when an unkown character barges into the diner they are in. A bell on the door rings, Tony looks up, and the scene immediately cuts to black. For 13 years fans have been wondering, does that mean Tony died?

Video of The Sopranos - Final Scene [Complete] [HD]

For over a decade now, the show's creators have been tight-lipped on the character's fate....until now.

During a recent roundtable promoting his new book, The Sopranos Sessions, show creator David Chase let it slip that Tony actually died inside the diner.

Co-author of the book Alan Sepinwall asked Chase, "When you said there was an end point, you don’t mean Tony at Holsten’s [the diner], you just meant, ‘I think I have two more years’ worth of stories left in me." Chase answered, "Yes, I think I had that death scene around two years before the end … But we didn’t do that."

Another co-author Matt Zoller Seitz acknowledged the slip up to Chase saying, "You realize, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene."

Chase responded to boith of them, "F--- you, guys."

The Sopranos Sessions is available for purchase at bookstores everywhere, and Chase's long-awaited Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, will hit theaters on March 12th, 2021

Via Consequence of Sound