Southlake Police Looking For Thief Wearing "Dad Outfit" Who Stole $220 Worth Of Records

Southlake police are on the lookout for a criminal they are calling the "Vinyl Vandal."

The suspect entered a Barnes & Noble bookstore Monday evening, and proceeded to steal $220 worth of records from the music section, including the likes of Duke Ellington and John Coltrane to KISS, Nirvana, and Jason Mraz.

The Southlake police also made particular note of his outfit, which included his t-shirt tucked into not only his khaki cargo shorts, his "BELTED KHAKI CARGO SHORTS."

HELP US FIND THIS VINYL VANDAL THREAD! On a rainy September 7th, at around 6:52pm, this thief walked into our Barnes & Noble at 1430 Plaza Place. Yes, we know the footage isn’t that great, yes we wish they had Kohl’s cameras too, but look, it’s something.



1/ pic.twitter.com/sydpEZpqph — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) September 9, 2020

The ccused of committing similar thefts at other area Barnes & Noble stores. The theft is a misdemeanor B offense.

Via Dallas News