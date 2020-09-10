Southlake Police Looking For Thief Wearing "Dad Outfit" Who Stole $220 Worth Of Records

September 10, 2020
Cargo Shorts, Khaki, White Background

Southlake police are on the lookout for a criminal they are calling the "Vinyl Vandal."

The suspect entered a Barnes & Noble bookstore Monday evening, and proceeded to steal $220 worth of records from the music section, including the likes of Duke Ellington and John Coltrane to KISS, Nirvana, and Jason Mraz.

The Southlake police also made particular note of his outfit, which included his t-shirt tucked into not only his khaki cargo shorts, his "BELTED KHAKI CARGO SHORTS."

The ccused of committing similar thefts at other area Barnes & Noble stores.  The theft is a misdemeanor B offense. 

Via Dallas News

