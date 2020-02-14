Southwest Airlines Crew Throws Impromptu Baby Shower For Couple Flying Home With Adopted Daughter

Dustin and Caren Moore were on a flight home with their newly-adopted 8-year-old daughter.

The Moore's were on a Southwest flight from California to Colorado when their daughter "politely" informed them she needed a new diaper.  Flight attendant Jenny asked why they were flying with such a young baby, and after finding out she was adopted, she and another attendant Bobby decided to throw them a little surprise.

Bobby announced on the intercom the good news, and then the rest od the crew started handing out napkins to the other passengers so they could write their well wishes and parenting advice on them.

Dustin and Caren received about 60 notes in total, and their baby daughter received a pair of pilot's wings.

 Only on Southwest!  So sweet!  

Dustin  and Caren had been trying for nine years to have a baby of their own before adopting their daughter.  

