Sparks From Welding Crew Cause Fire At Globe Life Field

December 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Globe Life Field, Texas Rangers, Under Construction, Ball Bag, 2019

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Local Sports
Shows
Your Morning Links

This past weekend, the new home of the Rangers caught on fire.

Flames erupted form Globe Life Field Saturday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m. in the upper course of the stadium.

Luckily, everybody working inside the stadium at the time was evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.  And though officials say the fire was difficult to contain because of its location and the current construction, the flames were reportedly contained within an hour.

Authorities believe the flames began after trash was ignited by sparks from a welding crew.

Via WFAA

Tags: 
arlington
DFW
Local
Texas Rangers
Stadium
Fire
Video
sports
Globe Life Field
News