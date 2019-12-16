Sparks From Welding Crew Cause Fire At Globe Life Field

This past weekend, the new home of the Rangers caught on fire.

Flames erupted form Globe Life Field Saturday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m. in the upper course of the stadium.

Here in Texas where the new Texas rangers stadium is on fire hopefully they can put it out soon pic.twitter.com/ZbX3Dm7d57 — jose villanueva (@josevil27835566) December 14, 2019

From Snap Chat Twitter: *** Foul language Warning *** Construction workers on the roof of Globe Life Field asking for a man-basket to get out of the newly constructed Baseball stadium as a massive fire rages below them. The Fire was eventually contained and is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/NAOpKn1Nz9 — Steven Spainhouer (@SteveSpainhouer) December 14, 2019

Luckily, everybody working inside the stadium at the time was evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported. And though officials say the fire was difficult to contain because of its location and the current construction, the flames were reportedly contained within an hour.

Video of Raw Video: Fire blaze breaks out at Globe Life Field in Arlington

Authorities believe the flames began after trash was ignited by sparks from a welding crew.

UPDATE: Crews have put out a fire at Globe Life Field that was apparently started when trash was ignited by sparks from a welding crew that was attempting to put Rangers GM Jon Daniels’ career back together. pic.twitter.com/uX7Cu6f5kN — Tuve’s Tongue (@TuvesTongue) December 15, 2019

Via WFAA